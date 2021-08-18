Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Biogen by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $349.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

