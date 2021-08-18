Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 120.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $374.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $376.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

