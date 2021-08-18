We Are One Seven LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,833.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

