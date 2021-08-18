Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Up 4.3%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 36,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,423,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $747.11 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 291.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,436 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 107.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 222.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,660 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 603.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 890,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 118.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

