Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Up to $7.08

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $7.27. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 42,289 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.