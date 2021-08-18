We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 449,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,994,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

IDEX stock opened at $223.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.92.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

