Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282,548 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,953 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

