TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

TSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Get TuSimple alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $310,946,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $179,773,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSP opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TuSimple will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.