$0.09 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.

LINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LINC opened at $6.19 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

