$0.09 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LINC opened at $6.19 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.