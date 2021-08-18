Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 7.7%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 6,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 735,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -43.43.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

