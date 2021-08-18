Christopher B. Paisley Sells 200 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $827.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 217.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $817.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 47.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

