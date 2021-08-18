Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Wah-Hui Chu Sells 60 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MTD opened at $1,546.25 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,562.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,433.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,110,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

