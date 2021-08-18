State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 27,700 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.63. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

