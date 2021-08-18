NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $204.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.00. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

