Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

