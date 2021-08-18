State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $229.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

