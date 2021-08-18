Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 64,111 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 64,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60.

PHX stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

PHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.