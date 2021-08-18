-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Surface Oncology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13).

SURF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.83. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

