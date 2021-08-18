Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 67,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,117,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,603 shares of company stock worth $897,457 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

