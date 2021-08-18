Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells $129,109.11 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATEX opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.34.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

