Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 228,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,045,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.