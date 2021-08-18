Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 334 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $122,625,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

