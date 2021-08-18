Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $76,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.