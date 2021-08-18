Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

