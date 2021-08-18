Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.