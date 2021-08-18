Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.89. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

