Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGR opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

