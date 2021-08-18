Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $306,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 329.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:WST opened at $441.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $443.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.