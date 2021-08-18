Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

SHOO stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 95,495.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 386.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,231.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 293,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 344.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

