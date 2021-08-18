Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.41.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.