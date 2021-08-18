MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MTZ stock opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

