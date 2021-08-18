CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Price Target Cut to $56.00

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 320,113 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 24.1% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

