Trupanion Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,696% compared to the average daily volume of 90 put options.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.43 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.12.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $455,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,805. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

