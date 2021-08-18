Cormark Weighs in on Pretium Resources Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pretium Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.36.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$12.44 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.84.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

