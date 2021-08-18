Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Telos Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Telos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of TLS opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 645.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Telos in the first quarter valued at $943,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

