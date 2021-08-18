Alley Co LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $268.79 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.43.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.