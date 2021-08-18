Alley Co LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. United Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $452.34 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $453.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.76. The company has a market capitalization of $199.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

