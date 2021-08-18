Alley Co LLC Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Alley Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after purchasing an additional 494,858 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 274,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

