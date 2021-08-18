Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,816 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.58.

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.