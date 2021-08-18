State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,800 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $47,376,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7,923.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,655,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,996 shares of company stock worth $1,597,187 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $259.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

