Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,860 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.4% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 326,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,139 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $186,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 61.5% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

EXAS stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.