Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1,483.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

