Consolidated Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $293.08 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $294.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.