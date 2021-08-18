Alley Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.0% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.2% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $231.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

