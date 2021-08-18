Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 595.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after buying an additional 608,344 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,068,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,043,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after buying an additional 253,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66.

