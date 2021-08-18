Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34.

