Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,866,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $100.11.

