GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 102,741 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.81.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $837.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
