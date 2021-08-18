GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 102,741 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $837.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

