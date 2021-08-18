Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Down to $61.82

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.82, but opened at $59.66. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $61.09, with a volume of 418 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.