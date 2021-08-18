Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 764,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

